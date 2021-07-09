Analysts Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) PT at €2.73

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.73 ($3.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O2D shares. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.33 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.69 ($3.17).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

