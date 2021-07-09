Analyzing Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) & Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Brookdale Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.90%. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Brookdale Senior Living.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Brookdale Senior Living’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living $3.54 billion 0.43 $82.02 million $1.09 7.50

Brookdale Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living -12.08% -45.48% -5.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II beats Brookdale Senior Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

