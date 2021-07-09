Analyzing Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Renren has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renren and Asbury Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $173.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Renren.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renren and Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 15.14 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.48 $254.40 million $12.90 13.76

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group 4.25% 35.56% 8.88%

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Renren on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 112 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 91 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

