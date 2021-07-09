Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2,750.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

