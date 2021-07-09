Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.92. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

