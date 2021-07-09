Andra AP fonden Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,422.43 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $811.97 and a twelve month high of $1,436.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,316.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

