Andra AP fonden Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $114.10 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

