Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €63.00 by UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.54 ($79.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

