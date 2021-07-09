AnimalGo Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $97,134.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00897837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

