ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,186.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,178. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $352.24 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.08 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

