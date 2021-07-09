Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,450.00.
ANFGF stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
