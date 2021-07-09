Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,450.00.

ANFGF stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

