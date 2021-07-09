APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,840 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.02 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

