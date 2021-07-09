APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,982 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

