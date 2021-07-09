Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth $339,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

NASDAQ VPCBU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,432. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

