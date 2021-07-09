Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,000. NiSource comprises about 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

