Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,284. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

