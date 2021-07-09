Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 403.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,367.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 190,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

