Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $94,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

