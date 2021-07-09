Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 466,219 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 2,263,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

