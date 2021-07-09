ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

