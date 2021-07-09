Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.79

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.79. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 75,674 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $700,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,449,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

