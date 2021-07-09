ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

