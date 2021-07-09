Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 23,327 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

