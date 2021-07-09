Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 511,379 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 511,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

