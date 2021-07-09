Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,209 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Huntsman worth $26,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Huntsman by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 251,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.91 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.