Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

