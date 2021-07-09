Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $26.31 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 485.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,171 shares of company stock worth $5,762,194. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

