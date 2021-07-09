Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 281,001 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.18% of Columbia Property Trust worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 365,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

