Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 16,861 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

