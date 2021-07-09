Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 300 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

