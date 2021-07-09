Artfinity Trading 114.1% Higher This Week (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 114.1% against the dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $411,415.50 and approximately $2,641.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00909752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Coin Trading

