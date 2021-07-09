Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 431.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

