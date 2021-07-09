Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP lessened its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,386 shares during the quarter. Artius Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AACQ. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AACQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 1,924,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

