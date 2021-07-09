Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 1,895.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

