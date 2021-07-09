Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 17,559 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $714.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

