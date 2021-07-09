Atom Investors LP Invests $282,000 in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

