Atom Investors LP Makes New $326,000 Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,703 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after acquiring an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

