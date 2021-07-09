Atom Investors LP Makes New $373,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $302.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.80 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

