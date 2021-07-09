Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

