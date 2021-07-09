Atom Investors LP Purchases New Stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $8,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

ASXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.