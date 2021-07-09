Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AUPH stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

