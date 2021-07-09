Aurora Investment Counsel Has $764,000 Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.18% of Star Group worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 271,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. WBI Investments grew its position in shares of Star Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Star Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Group stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.41. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

