Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 6 Shares

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, for a total transaction of £161.94 ($211.58).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,198 ($41.78) per share, for a total transaction of £159.90 ($208.91).

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 2,558 ($33.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,558 ($33.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,915.63. The firm has a market cap of £793.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

