AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Up to $51.54

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.54, but opened at $54.83. AZZ shares last traded at $56.39, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

