Baader Bank Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

ETR:BAS opened at €65.74 ($77.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.83. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

