BaaSid (BAAS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,881.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $31,881.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00899458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

