Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNMDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

