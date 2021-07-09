Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.