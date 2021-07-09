Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $895.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Macro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

