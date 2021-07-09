Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,928. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

